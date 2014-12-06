UPDATE 8-Oil prices felled by Libyan oil restart and weak gasoline demand
* OPEC sec-gen's comments point to an extension of global cut
MOSCOW Dec 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with French President Francois Hollande on Saturday that he hoped a new agreement on implementing a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine would be reached soon.
A ceasefire has been in place since Sept. 5 in eastern Ukraine but it has been violated frequently. Putin told reporters that Russia, which annexed the Crimea peninsula in March, supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Timothy Heritage)
* OPEC sec-gen's comments point to an extension of global cut
CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest energy producer, is still evaluating opportunities for oil sands acquisitions in northern Alberta as foreign oil majors exit the high-cost region, Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.