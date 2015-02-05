MOSCOW Feb 5 President Vladimir Putin is ready
to hold constructive talks with French President Francois
Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Ukraine, the
Russian leader's top foreign policy adviser said on Thursday.
Yuri Ushakov told reporters Russia hoped Merkel and Hollande
would take into account measures proposed by Putin earlier in
the crisis in any plan they present at the talks in Moscow on
Friday. He said calling the meeting was "a positive step".
Ushakov also said Putin had spoken to Greece's new prime
minister, Alexis Tsipras, and invited him to visit Russia.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing
by Timothy Heritage)