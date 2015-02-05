(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Feb 5 President Vladimir Putin is ready
to hold constructive talks with French President Francois
Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Ukraine, the
Russian leader's top foreign policy adviser said on Thursday.
Yuri Ushakov told reporters Russia hoped Merkel and Hollande
would take into account measures proposed by Putin earlier in
the crisis in any plan they present at the talks in Moscow on
Friday. He said the meeting was "a positive step".
"Tomorrow we are ready to talk in a constructive way, and
count on achieving some agreements which would contribute to the
overall stabilisation of the situation, the establishment of
direct contacts between officials in Kiev and Donbass (in east
Ukraine)," he said.
He added that a surge in fighting in eastern Ukraine had
prompted the meeting.
Ushakov also said Putin had spoken to Greece's new prime
minister, Alexis Tsipras, and invited him to visit Russia.
Moscow regretted efforts U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
who was visiting Kiev on Thursday, would not be visiting Moscow,
Ushakov said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing
by Timothy Heritage)