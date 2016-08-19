BELBEK AIR BASE, Crimea Aug 19 Russian
President Vladimir Putin flew into annexed Crimea on Friday and
said he hoped Ukraine would see common sense when it came to
resolving a diplomatic crisis with Russia sparked by allegations
of a terror plot on the peninsula.
Moscow has accused Kiev of sending saboteurs into Crimea,
which Russia annexed in 2014, to carry out a series of bombings.
Kiev has flatly denied that.
"I hope that this (the alleged plot) won't be a final choice
... and that common sense will prevail," Putin told a meeting
with his Security Council.
"We are not going to cut (diplomatic) ties despite the
unwillingness of the current authorities in Kiev to have
fully-fledged diplomatic ties at ambassador level. We will
nonetheless create the possibilities for contacts to develop."
Putin said he and his officials would discuss what extra
security measures needed to be taken to ensure Crimea was better
protected in future.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)