* Tensions between Russia and Ukraine high
* Moscow accuses Kiev of trying to destabilise Crimea
* Kiev flatly denies that
* Putin flies into Crimea for Security Council meeting
By Olesya Astakhova and Andrew Osborn
BELBEK AIR BASE, Crimea/MOSCOW, Aug 19 Vladimir
Putin flew into annexed Crimea on Friday a day after staging war
games there, and said he hoped Ukraine would see "common sense"
when it came to resolving a diplomatic crisis over the
peninsula.
Two years after Russian troops seized the peninsula, it is
again the focus of international tension, after the Russian
president accused Kiev last week of sending saboteurs who
clashed with Russian troops.
Kiev, which has also fought a two year war against
pro-Russian separatists in two eastern provinces, denies the
border incident ever took place and calls it a fabrication that
could be used as a pretext for a new Russian invasion.
The Russian leader has used threatening rhetoric, promising
unspecified "counter-measures", and has built up troops ahead of
a big military exercise next month.
He addressed the crisis again on Friday, opening a meeting
of his Security Council at an air base near the naval port of
Sevastopol on his first visit to Crimea since he made the
initial accusations.
"It is clear that we have gathered for a well known reason
after the infamous incident, after we thwarted attempts by
groups of Ukrainian army saboteurs to break into (our)
territory," he said.
"Judging by all accounts, our partners in Kiev have decided
to escalate the situation. We are all familiar with this method
of escalation. It goes back a long way and has sometimes been
used successfully but not always.
"I hope that this won't be a final choice ... and that
common sense will prevail," he added.
WAR GAMES
On Thursday, Russian naval and land forces practiced swiftly
moving military hardware and troops to Crimea, already one of
the world's most militarised areas, in a logistics exercise that
foreshadows larger war games planned for next month.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet, around 2,500 troops and up to 350
armoured vehicles were involved in the exercise, which unfolded
as tensions have also flared in eastern Ukraine, where a truce
that curbed fighting is looking increasingly shaky.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he did
not rule out introducing martial law and a new wave of military
mobilisation if the east Ukraine conflict worsened.
Putin on Friday accused the Ukrainian government of trying
to destabilise Crimea to distract attention from its failure to
implement a peace deal covering the conflict in eastern Ukraine,
a region known as the Donbass.
While fighting that killed thousands of people in the
Donbass has ebbed since early 2015, pro-Russian separatists
there regularly exchange fire with Ukrainian government forces,
and both sides accuse each other of failing to implement terms
of the truce, known as the Minsk peace process.
Although Kiev believes Putin is preparing for more fighting,
some experts believe he is more interested in gaining diplomatic
leverage, seeking to use the latest crisis to prod the West to
press Ukraine into doing more to uphold the accords.
"Despite the strongly worded statements by Putin, and the
continued Russian military build-up on Ukraine's borders, IHS
Markit continues to hold the view that Russia is not preparing
for an imminent overt invasion," said Alex Kokcharov, principal
analyst at the London-based consultancy.
"By accusing Ukraine of terrorism and by building up
military threats, Russia is attempting to weaken Western support
for Kiev and to pressure both the West and Ukraine to agree to
the Donbass settlement on Moscow's terms."
