MOSCOW, Sept 2 Reported comments by President Vladimir Putin that Russia could capture Kiev within two weeks were taken out of context, Itar-Tass news agency quoted a Kremlin foreign policy aide as saying on Tuesday.

"It was taken out of context and had a totally different meaning," Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.

Italy's La Repubblica reported this week that Putin had told European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso: "If I want to, I can take Kiev in two weeks". (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)