BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
MOSCOW, Sept 2 Reported comments by President Vladimir Putin that Russia could capture Kiev within two weeks were taken out of context, Itar-Tass news agency quoted a Kremlin foreign policy aide as saying on Tuesday.
"It was taken out of context and had a totally different meaning," Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.
Italy's La Repubblica reported this week that Putin had told European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso: "If I want to, I can take Kiev in two weeks". (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership
LONDON, April 28 The biggest inflow into European equity funds since 2015 helped drive a $21 billion inflow into global equity funds in the latest week, the largest since the U.S. presidential election in November, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.