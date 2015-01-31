MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande discussed increased violence in southeastern Ukraine in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the conversation a hope was expressed that the ceasefire would be the central issue in ongoing peace talks in Minsk, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)