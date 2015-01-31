Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande discussed increased violence in southeastern Ukraine in a phone call on Saturday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
During the conversation a hope was expressed that the ceasefire would be the central issue in ongoing peace talks in Minsk, the Kremlin said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.