MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Russia would not demand early repayment of $3 billion that Russia lent to Ukraine last year, the Interfax news agency reported, citing comments by Putin to German TV channel ARD.

But Putin said that Russian state bank Gazprombank could demand early repayment of loans made to Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz, the Itar-Tass news agency reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush. Editing by Jane Merriman)