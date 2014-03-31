MOSCOW, March 31 Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Ukraine and the opportunities for international efforts to help "restore stability" in the ex-Soviet republic during a telephone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Putin told Merkel that Ukraine needs to enact constitutional reforms ensuring the interests of all its regions are respected, and called for measures to end what he called a "blockade" of Moldova's breakaway, pro-Russian Transdniestria region, a Kremlin statement said. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)