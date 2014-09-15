MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the importance of
maintaining the ceasefire in Ukraine in a phone conversation,
the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.
"The development of the Ukraine situation has been
discussed, including the meticulous maintenance of the ceasefire
by the sides of the inter-Ukrainian conflict and the efficient
truce monitoring on behalf of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)," the statement said.
