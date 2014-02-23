Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW Feb 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone call initiated by Berlin, Kremlin's press service said on Sunday.
"The latest development of the situation in Ukraine was discussed," the press service said in a statement without disclosing any further details.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.