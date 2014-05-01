(Adds comments from German government spokeswoman)

MOSCOW May 1 Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel the withdrawal of Ukrainian military units from the south-east of the country, ending violence and launching a national dialogue are key issues, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin also said that Merkel, in a call on Thursday it said she initiated, asked Putin to help free European military observers who are being held by pro-Russian militia in Ukraine.

A spokeswoman for the German government said Merkel and Putin focused on the detention of the observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a democracy watchdog.

"The German chancellor reminded President Putin of Russia's responsibility as an OSCE member state and called on the president to exert his influence," Christiane Wirtz said.

