YALTA, Crimea Aug 14 President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he signed off on establishing a Russian
military task force in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from
Ukraine, but said the presence would not be too heavy or costly.
"The Defence Ministry prepared ... a separate programme for
the creation and development of military forces in Crimea. I
approved this programme," Putin said on a visit to the Black Sea
peninsula. "It will not be excessive, it will not be expensive."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing Christian Lowe)