YALTA, Crimea Aug 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he signed off on establishing a Russian military task force in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine, but said the presence would not be too heavy or costly.

"The Defence Ministry prepared ... a separate programme for the creation and development of military forces in Crimea. I approved this programme," Putin said on a visit to the Black Sea peninsula. "It will not be excessive, it will not be expensive." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing Christian Lowe)