* Troops are pulling out before presidents meet in Milan
* Kremlin spokesman says 17,600 troops to withdraw
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has ordered Russian troops to withdraw to their permanent bases
after military exercises in Rostov region near the border with
Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported late on Saturday, citing
Kremlin spokesman.
The troops pullout came before an expected meeting between
Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Milan
next week.
The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian
president had met his defence minister, Sergei Shoigu.
"The minister had reported to the Supreme Commander about
the completion of summer period of training on shooting ranges
of the southern military district," Peskov said according to RIA
Novosti news agency.
"After the report, Putin ordered to launch the return of the
troops to their permanent bases... In total, these are 17,600
military servicemen who were trained on the shooting ranges of
Rostov region in summer," Peskov said.
Relations between Moscow and the NATO alliance are at a
post-Cold War low over Russia's actions in Ukraine, where it
annexed the Crimean peninsula in March and has been supporting
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
A month ago, NATO said Russia had several thousand combat
troops and hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles in eastern
Ukraine supporting pro-Russian separatists fighting the
Ukrainian army.
Russia denies the charges but says it has a right to defend
the interests of the region's Russian-speaking majority.
The alliance said in the end of last month it had observed a
significant pullback of Russian conventional forces from inside
Ukraine since an uneasy ceasefire began on Sept. 5.
The Kremlin has said Putin and Poroshenko may hold talks on
the sidelines of a summit of Asian and European leaders in Milan
on Oct. 16-17.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)