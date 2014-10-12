* Troops are pulling out before presidents meet in Milan
* Kremlin says 17,600 troops to withdraw
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has ordered Russian troops to withdraw to their permanent bases
after military exercises in Rostov region near the border with
Ukraine, the Kremlin said, in a sign of some tension easing
before a key meeting next week.
The troop pullout came before an expected meeting between
Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko in Milan
next week.
The Kremlin said that the Russian president had met his
defence minister, Sergei Shoigu.
"The minister had reported to the Supreme Commander about
the completion of summer period of training on shooting ranges
of the southern military district," said a statement on the
Kremlin's web site.
"After the report, Putin ordered to launch the return of the
troops to their permanent bases. In total, these are 17,600
military servicemen who were trained on the shooting ranges of
Rostov region in summer."
Russian RIA Novosti news agency, citing the defence
ministry, said that the troops have already started to pull out.
Relations between Moscow and the NATO alliance are at a
post-Cold War low over Russia's actions in Ukraine, where it
annexed the Crimean peninsula in March and has been supporting
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The West has introduced a wide range of sanctions against
Russian banks, energy companies and individuals for Moscow's
role in the Ukrainian conflict, which has claimed the lives of
over 3,000 people.
A month ago, NATO said Russia had several thousand combat
troops and hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles in eastern
Ukraine supporting pro-Russian separatists fighting the
Ukrainian army.
Russia denies the charges but says it has a right to defend
the interests of the region's Russian-speaking majority.
The alliance said at the end of last month it had observed a
significant pullback of Russian conventional forces from inside
Ukraine since an uneasy ceasefire began on Sept. 5.
The Kremlin has said Putin and Poroshenko may hold talks on
the sidelines of a summit of Asian and European leaders in Milan
on Oct. 16-17.
Alexei Makarkin from the Center for Political Technologies
think-tank told Echo Moskvy radio that the troop pullout is
probably one of the compromises between Russia and Ukraine.
"I think it could be about lifting part of the Western
sanctions against Russia as a response to these decisions," he
said.
