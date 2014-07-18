MOSCOW, July 18 The leaders of Russia and
Malaysia spoke by telephone on Friday stressing the need for an
objective probe into the downing of a passenger jet, saying a
stop to military operations in eastern Ukraine would help
achieve this, the Kremlin said.
President Vladimir Putin offered Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak his condolences over the tragedy that befell the
country's airliner, which killed 298 people when it went down in
an area where separatists are fighting Ukrainian forces.
"Both sides stressed the importance of an objective
international investigation into the cause of the tragedy. This
would be helped by an immediate end to military operations in
southeastern Ukraine," the Kremlin said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Thomas Grove)