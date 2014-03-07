MOSCOW, March 7 President Vladimir Putin said
Russia and the United States still stood far apart over Ukraine,
but the two countries should not sacrifice relations over a
disagreement on an individual, albeit very important,
international problem.
In a statement issued by the Kremlin on Friday, the Russian
leader told U.S. President Barack Obama in a telephone call on
Thursday that Ukraine's new leaders, who had come to power in an
anti-constitutional coup, had imposed "absolutely illegitimate
decisions on the eastern, southeastern and Crimea regions".
On Thursday, parliament in Ukraine's southern Crimea region
voted to join Russia and hold a referendum on becoming part of
the Russian federation on March 16, moves which pro-Western
leaders in Kiev said would violate international law.
"Russia cannot ignore calls for help in this matter and it
acts accordingly, in full compliance with the international
law," Putin said.
"(He) stressed the paramount importance of Russian-American
relations to ensure stability and security in the world. These
relations should not be sacrificed for individual differences,
albeit very important ones, over international problems."
In the one-hour call, Obama urged Putin to accept the terms
of a potential diplomatic solution to the crisis, which has
triggered the worst crisis in U.S.-Russian relations since the
end of the Cold War.
Putin has stridently defended Russia's moves in Ukraine, a
country he calls a "a brotherly nation", saying Moscow was not
behind the seizure of Crimea, home of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
He has denied western accusations that his troops have
captured state buildings there, saying the armed men were member
of local self-defence units.
He says Russia is willing to cooperate with western powers
but any solution to the crisis must be based on an EU-brokered
agreement signed on Feb. 21 by ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich,
who Putin has said is Ukraine's legitimate president.
Putin said he agreed with Obama that Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry should continue
"intensive contacts" on Ukraine.