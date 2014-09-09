Russia's President Vladimir Putin addresses the audience as he takes part in festivities to mark the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol in Ulan Bator, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW President Vladimir Putin told his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, that Moscow remained committed to "further assist" the Ukraine peace process, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"V.V. Putin confirmed commitment of the Russian Federation to further assist the peace resolution of the (Ukraine) crisis," the Kremlin said in a report on a phone conversation.

In the course of the conversation, "the importance of maintaining steady a ceasefire regime in the south-east of Ukraine was stressed", according to the statement, but it was not immediately clear whether this was the position of the two leaders.

(Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Larry King)