MOSCOW Oct 21 Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko stressed the importance of supporting the peace process in Ukraine and of observing the ceasefire in the country's south-east, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday reporting a phone conversation between the two leaders.

They also discussed Russian gas supplies to Ukraine, after a tentative agreement reached in Milan last week on the basic terms of future supplies. (Reporting By Katya Golubkova, Writing by Alexei Anishchu, Editing by Jason Bush)