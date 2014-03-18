Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin told a crowd under the Kremlin's walls on Red Square on Tuesday that the Ukrainian region of Crimea was finally returning home.
"Crimea and Sevastopol are returning to ... their home shores, to their home port, to Russia!" he told a crowd chanting "Russia!" and "Putin!" after he signed a treaty on making the Black Sea peninsula part of Russia.
Sevastopol, in Crimea, is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Putin concluded his speech on Red Square by shouting "Glory to Russia".
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.