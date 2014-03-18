MOSCOW, March 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin told a crowd under the Kremlin's walls on Red Square on Tuesday that the Ukrainian region of Crimea was finally returning home.

"Crimea and Sevastopol are returning to ... their home shores, to their home port, to Russia!" he told a crowd chanting "Russia!" and "Putin!" after he signed a treaty on making the Black Sea peninsula part of Russia.

Sevastopol, in Crimea, is home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Putin concluded his speech on Red Square by shouting "Glory to Russia".