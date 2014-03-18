Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MOSCOW, March 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin said a referendum in which Crimeans voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia was held "in full accordance with democratic procedures and international legal norms".
"The (Crimean) issue has a vital importance, a historic importance for all of us," Putin said after a standing ovation in an address to a joint session of parliament after approving a draft treaty to make Crimea part of Russia.
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.