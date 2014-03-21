BRIEF-Arconic announces willingness to nominate two of Elliott's director nominees to join board
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
MOSCOW, March 21 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia should for the time being refrain from imposing sanctions on Americans in retaliation for punitive measures announced by the United States, Russian news agencies reported.
"I think we should refrain from taking steps in response for now," Interfax quoted Putin as saying. (Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Postponing its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders from May 16, 2017 to a date toward end of May 2017
CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 A crude oil leak in central Alberta's Strathcona County on Friday afternoon came from Inter Pipeline Ltd's Cold Lake regional pipeline system, the company said in a statement on Monday.