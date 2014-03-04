UPDATE 3-Oil prices regain some ground, but oversupply weighs
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 4 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday he had met ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich two days ago in Russia and he was "safe and sound".
He dismissed rumours that Yanukovich had died of a heart attack, saying the ousted leader would attend the funerals of the rumour mongers.
* Rising U.S. production, surge in gasoline stocks weigh (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court said on Thursday it had ordered prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into responsibility for earthquakes triggered by gas production at the country's large gas field in Groningen.