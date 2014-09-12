DUSHANBE, Sept 12 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday new Western sanctions against Russia were intended to disrupt peace efforts in eastern Ukraine and that Moscow was considering retaliatory measures.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation security bloc in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, Putin said the sanctions looked "a bit strange" in view of the peace drive including a ceasefire.

