ST PETERSBURG, April 24 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that sanctions were hurting the
Russian economy but that the damage was not critical.
"Overall they are causing (damage), because (credit) ratings
are being reviewed, loans could become more expensive and so
forth. But this is of no critical character," Putin said of
sanctions imposed over Russia's annexation of Crimea.
Putin also condemned the use of sanctions as an instrument
of interstate policy on Thursday, saying they damage all
concerned and reflect badly on those who impose them.
"Overall they are harmful for everyone, they destroy the
global economy (and) are dishonourable on the part of those who
use those types of tools," Putin said.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice,
Lidia Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)