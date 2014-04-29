MINSK, April 29 President Vladimir Putin said on
Tuesday that Russia saw no need for counter sanctions against
the West, but could reconsider the participation of Western
companies in its economy, including energy projects, if
sanctions continued.
"We would very much wish not to resort to any measures in
response," he told reporters after meeting leaders of Belarus
and Kazakhstan. "But if something like that continues, we will
of course have to think about who is working in the key sectors
of the Russian economy, including the energy sector, and how."
The United States on Monday announced a new round of
sanctions aimed at business leaders and companies close to
Putin, while the European Union followed up on Tuesday by naming
15 Russians and Ukrainians to its blacklist, moving to freeze
assets and deny visas.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Alexei Anishchuk,
editing by Nigel Stephenson)