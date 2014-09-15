MOSCOW, Sept 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and his advisory Security Council discussed on Monday progress
in the peace process in southeast Ukraine and the possible
fall-out from Kiev's pact with the European Union, RIA news
agency reported.
"They discussed the process of the peaceful settlement of
the crisis in southeast Ukraine, including its humanitarian
aspects," RIA quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as
saying.
"There was also an exchange of opinions on ... the potential
negative consequences for the Russian and Ukrainian economies
from the implementation of Ukraine's association agreement with
the European Union."
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly)