MOSCOW, June 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that artillery was used in overnight fighting in eastern Ukraine and urged Kiev to cease fighting and ensure dialogue with the rebels.

"Unfortunately, what we are seeing ... tells us that the fighting is ongoing and last night we saw some active use of artillery from the Ukrainian side," Putin told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"We need to ensure that all fighting is stopped."

He praised the call for ceasefire by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but said peaceful dialogue between Kiev and residents of Eastern Ukraine should begin. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly)