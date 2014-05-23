ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he believed Ukraine had collapsed into civil war.

Reiterating comments by other Russian leaders, he told businessmen at a conference in the city of St Petersburg that there had been chaos since pro-Moscow President Vladimir Yanukovich was forced out of office in Ukraine in February.

The chaos, he said, had given way to civil war. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Timothy Heritage)