* Three members of "dacha" group hit by sanctions
* Group members hold high ranking jobs under Putin
* Putin, friend Yakunin laugh off sanctions
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, March 21 Four years before he became
Russia's president, Vladimir Putin built himself a lakeside
house in woodland outside St Petersburg.
Soon after he finished it in 1996, Putin was relaxing one
day in the "banya" (sauna) when the building caught fire. He
rushed upstairs to retrieve some money but realised the
building was about to burn down with him in it.
"I ran out to the balcony, flames were shooting upward, I
clambered over the railing, grabbing the sheets, and began to
lower myself down," he recalled in an interview included in a
book about his early life.
"And here's an interesting detail: I was stark naked from
the banya. I had only just managed to wrap a sheet around
myself. So you can imagine the scene: the house is burning,
there's a naked man wrapped in a sheet, crawling down from the
balcony, and the wind is blowing the sheet out like a sail."
The "dacha" burnt down and Putin rebuilt it.
He has come a long way since then. So too have some of the
friends who were his neighbours in the gated community by Lake
Komsomolsk, named after the Communist Party's youth wing.
Their rise to power and wealth on Putin's coat tails has
raised many eyebrows over the years, not only about their
suitability for high office but about Putin's entire political
system, built around loyalty and the security services.
Three of the eight founding members of the Ozero (Lake)
housing cooperative that was set up to manage the dachas were
targeted in the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Thursday over
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region.
The U.S. Treasury Department specifically mentioned the
Ozero link to Putin in a statement explaining the sanctions,
which imposed visa bans and asset freezes on some of his inner
circle.
"These sanctions are Obama's private message to Putin," said
former central banker and finance ministry official Sergei
Aleksashenko, a Putin critic.
The message is not only that Putin should change tack over
Crimea. It is also that the political system he has built -
concentrating power in the hands of a powerful president - is at
best faulty, at worst corrupt.
METEORIC RISES
The rise of Vladimir Yakunin to become head of state-run
Russian Railways, Yuri Kovalchuk, who became the head of the
successful Bank Rossiya, and Andrei Fursenko, who is now a
Kremlin aide, says a lot about how that system works.
Like Putin, who shortly before his dacha burnt down had quit
his job in the St Petersburg city administration after backing
the losing side in an election, Yakunin says he was down on his
luck and short of funds when Ozero was created.
Like Putin, he had returned home from service abroad. Putin
was a KGB agent in Dresden, which was then in East Germany, and
Yakunin had been a diplomat at the United Nations in New York.
His rise was sudden. After Putin became president in 2000,
Yakunin became deputy transport minister, joined Russian
Railways in 2003 and took it over two years later.
He is still running the same company and helped Putin stage
a successful Winter Olympics last month by building a railway
line to the ski slopes near Sochi - albeit at an astronomical
cost; the new road and railway line cost about $8 billion.
"We were simply a small group of people united by common
interests and, of course, loyal to our country, wanted to do all
we could for everything to turn out alright," Yakunin told Prime
news agency of the Ozero cooperative last year.
Portraying the group as like-minded patriots, he said: "We
did not just want to work for the money but - believe it or not,
the first thing in our business vision was developing and
looking after our country."
RUSSIAN NOTABLES
Those comments were much derided at the time by critics who
see many of Putin's inner circle as cronies. Some media say
Putin's administration is packed with old friends, friends of
friends and veterans of the security services.
Kovalchuk's rise was also dramatic - and even on Friday
Putin was showing his loyalty by offering Bank Rossiya his
patronage, saying he would open an account there on Monday.
Although Fursenko's rise has not been quite as meteoric, he
was education minister for about eight years after Putin became
president and is now advising his friend in the Kremlin.
The Kremlin denies suggestions that Putin hands out jobs on
any grounds other than merit. It also denies charges by
opposition politician Boris Nemtsov and a colleague, Vladimir
Milov, that the system Putin created - dominated by one man -
has allowed his friends to enrich themselves illegally.
When Putin rebuilt his dacha he did not enlarge it and he
presents his life there as simple, involving ordinary Russian
pastimes like fishing and none of the flashiness of the business
"oligarchs", who have built vast mansions in the forests around
Moscow and St Petersburg.
Putin declared an income of 5.8 million roubles ($160,000)
in 2012 and has said he works like a "galley slave" to run
Russia, but Nemtsov said that year that four yachts, a string of
palace-like homes and luxury presidential perks mean Putin has
little need for personal wealth while in office.
Many of those perks date from Communist times, when the
elite lived vastly more privileged lives than ordinary Russians,
but did so discreetly.
When Putin was asked about the U.S. list including his Ozero
friends he responded by mocking the sanctions.
"We'd better stay clear of them," he said laughing.
Yakunin said on a blog the list was "irrational" and added:
"I cannot hide that I felt flattered. All the people on the list
are notable people, people who have done a lot for Russia."
