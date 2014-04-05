(Adds dropped word "seizure" in second paragraph)
* Bank Aval to close all branches in Crimea by April 15
* Many Ukrainian banks closed, long queues at others
* Russian banks wary to move to Crimea fearing sanctions
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Lidia Kelly
SIMFEROPOL, Crimea/MOSCOW, April 5 A subsidiary
of Raiffeisen Bank International will close all its
branches in Crimea by mid-month, the bank said on Saturday,
following Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula.
Ukraine and the West do not recognise Russian seizure of
Crimea and companies that have been active in the region do not
know how the change could affect their business.
Raiffeisen Bank Aval, in which Austrian
Raiffeisen Bank International holds 96.41 percent of shares,
will close the last remaining six of 32 branches the bank had in
Crimea by April 15, a spokeswoman told Reuters.
"We will indeed close all our Crimean branches," she said,
without providing any further detail.
Four representatives at Aval in Kiev told Reuters that it is
impossible for the bank to continue its operations for
geopolitical and legal reasons.
"Because of the changes in the region's geopolitical
situation, there has been a decision to close the branches," one
representative said on conditions of anonymity.
The impact of Russia's annexation of Crimea on companies
with assets in the peninsula is yet to be fully estimated, but
many banks have closed and many worried businesses have switched
to cash-only operations.
On Friday, McDonald's Corp said it had closed its
restaurants in Crimea, although it said the decision had
"nothing to do with politics".
FEAR OF SANCTIONS
Russia's lenders, including the top two Sberbank
and VTB banks, are wary about starting direct business
in Crimea. Sberbank and VTB said that for now they will be
represented there only through their Ukrainian subsidiaries.
Russian banks are afraid to move to Crimea because they fear
possible penalties from the West, Alexei Simanovsky, a first
deputy governor of the central bank, said on Friday.
The European Union and the United States have warned that
economic sanctions are possible if Moscow causes further
escalation of the crisis.
Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, is working on
a bill that would give the central bank the right to close
Ukrainian banks in Crimea that refuse to meet their obligations
to customers.
"We are well aware that those institutions that are present
there now may be pressured from the Ukrainian side," Deputy
Central Bank Governor Mikhail Sukhov told the Duma in late
March.
Privatbank, Ukraine's biggest bank that had the largest
banking services network in Crimea, closed all of its 339
branches last month. The bank had invested more than $300
million in the region and had $700 million in issued credits.
According to estimates by the National Bank of Ukraine,
there had been 1,022 branches of more than 20 Ukrainian banks
working in Crimea before the annexation, with assets and
liabilities worth 20-22 billion hryvnia ($1.7-$1.9 billion).
QUEUES AND NO BANKS
Worried customers have been queuing for days in the regional
capital Simferopol in front of the very few banks that deal in
rouble transactions and accept tax payments. The Russian
currency became official in Crimea at the beginning of April.
Lubov Radionova, 60, was in line at the Chernomorskiy Bank
of Development and Reconstruction to pay for a new birth
certificate. She travelled to the capital from a nearby village
for the second straight day.
"I'll come back on Monday, if I can't get to the counter
today," she said. "It is awful. There are only two working
banks. But it is all temporary, the important thing is we are
back with Russia. That is a holiday for us."
The Chernomorskiy Bank of Development and Reconstruction is
one of two independent banks that have been operating in Crimea.
Last month the National Bank of Ukraine banned its banks from
conducting any transactions with the bank.
A representative at Aval bank in Kiev, who declined to be
named, said that the current situation in Crimea and the changes
in the legal system make it "very difficult to operate" for
Raiffeisen Bank Aval.
Signs from the bank's branches have been already taken down
in Simferopol, a Reuters photographer said.
"The branches are closing because they will have to operate
under Russian law and there are contradictions between Russian
and Ukrainian law," said another Aval representative.
Last month, the bank said it was committed to its Russian
business, but said that there are risks for its Ukrainian unit
Aval. The bank is Russia's 10th largest lender with 2.6 million
customers and a 10 billion euro loan book.
