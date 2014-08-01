VIENNA Aug 1 Austria's Raiffeisen Bank
International will not make big changes in Russia in
response to Western sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine's
political crisis, it said on Friday.
"We are not making any dramatic changes to our corporate
strategy and want to keep our corporate business in Russia at
the current level," emerging Europe's second-biggest lender said
in response to a Reuters inquiry.
"Due to the slow growth of the Russian economy we are
proceeding cautiously and are following a policy of selective
underwriting, with a focus on relationship customers and market
leaders," it said.
"This lending policy is not linked to the sanctions. RBI
complies with all applicable sanctions. However, we consider the
mechanism of sanctions and counteractions harmful, as they have
counter-productive effects to all parties involved," it said.
