KIEV, April 18 Ukraine's state-run railway
company Ukrzaliznytsia will seek only a maturity extension of
its $500 million eurobond and not a principal or coupon
reduction in debt restructuring talks with bondholders, the
Finance Ministry said on Saturday.
The railway company's bonds due in 2018 are to be
restructured under an International Monetary Fund-backed (IMF)
overhaul of Ukraine's sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to
plug a $15 billion funding gap.
The Finance Ministry has made clear it will seek to cut the
face value of Ukraine's sovereign debt. But earlier in April it
hinted it would not press for such a reduction for the bonds of
two sub-sovereigns, state-run Ukreximbank and Oschadbank -- a
fact it confirmed earlier this week.
At a presentation about restructuring plans in Washington to
bondholders late on Friday, Ukraine said Ukrzaliznytsia debt
would be treated in a similar way.
"Including these entities (Oschadbank, Ukreximbank,
Ukrzaliznytsia) is essential to meeting Target 1 of the debt
operations. However, each entity will undergo a separate process
targeting its specific situation," the finance ministry said
Target 1 foresees only a maturity extension of the bond
repayment and does not envisage reductions of the principal and
coupon.
Ukrainian officials have set themselves a June deadline to
complete debt talks under a $40 billion funding package backed
by the IMF of which the restructuring forms a part.
But many analysts are sceptical the planned timeframe is
realistic.
