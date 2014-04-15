* NATO chief urges Russia to stop destabilising Ukraine
* Rasmussen says NATO not discussing any military
involvement
* NATO working on bolstering defences of eastern allies
By Adrian Croft
LUXEMBOURG, April 15 Russia is deeply involved
in the crisis in eastern Ukraine where pro-Moscow separatists
have seized control of a number of government buildings, NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Tuesday.
The frank remarks from the head of the western military
alliance underline rising tensions with Moscow, which says it is
not involved in the armed pro-Russian protests in eastern
Ukraine.
Asked if he had seen evidence of Russian involvement in
events in eastern Ukraine, Rasmussen told reporters: "We never
... comment on intelligence, but I think from what is visible,
it is very clear that Russia's hand is deeply engaged in this."
Relations between NATO and Russia have turned icy since
Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region last month. NATO,
accusing Russia of massing forces on Ukraine's border, has also
suspended cooperation with Moscow.
Rasmussen, in Luxembourg for talks with European Union
defence ministers, called on Russia to "de-escalate the crisis,
to pull back its troops from Ukraine's borders, to stop
destabilising the situation in Ukraine and make clear that it
doesn't support the violent actions of pro-Russian separatists."
"Russia should stop being part of the problem and start
being part of the solution."
Rasmussen said NATO was not discussing any military
involvement in non-NATO member Ukraine and was focusing on
strengthening the defences of eastern European allies nervous
about Russia's intentions.
NATO ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to discuss
options put forward by military planners for reinforcing the
defences of eastern allies through exercises and temporary
deployments of planes and ships sent by other allies.
In his talks with EU defence ministers, Rasmussen said he
would call for stronger cooperation between NATO and the EU,
proposing that the military rapid reaction forces that both
organisations maintain should train and exercise together more
often.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Giles Elgood)