* Former NATO chief now advising Ukraine's president
* Says Kiev has made many reforms but must do more
* Russia irked by Rasmussen's appointment
(Adds Russian reaction)
By Matthias Williams
KIEV, May 28 Ukraine will find it easier to
persuade European Union countries to renew sanctions against
Russia this summer if it shows progress in pushing reforms and
tackling corruption, the former chief of NATO told Reuters on
Saturday.
Anders Fogh Rasmussen was appointed an adviser to Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko on Friday, having been NATO
secretary-general when Ukraine plunged into conflict with
Russian-backed separatists following Moscow's annexation of
Crimea in 2014.
The EU will decide within weeks whether to renew sanctions
against Russia, which requires the unanimous agreement of its 28
member states. The sanctions will probably be extended despite
growing opposition within the 28-nation bloc.
Rasmussen said continuing the sanctions was the only way to
exert pressure on Russia to stop supporting separatists fighting
the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region and getting a ceasefire
agreement to stick.
"I know from talks with politicians in Western capitals that
their willingness to continue sanctions is also linked to the
Ukrainian willingness to actually carry out comprehensive
reforms," Rasmussen said by telephone.
"So my goal as adviser to the president would be to actually
initiate a two-way street. Firstly of course in Western capitals
I will argue that the Ukrainians have already carried out
profound reforms."
"But on the other hand, I will also bring messages back to
the president from my interlocutors so that the Ukrainian
authorities clearly understand what is the priority in Western
capitals," Rasmussen added.
The separatist conflict has killed more than 9,000 people
and deadly violence flares weekly on the front line, with both
sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations. Rasmussen
said the situation in eastern Ukraine was "alarming".
PUSHING ALL THE TIME
Rasmussen takes on his new role at a time of growing
disillusionment in Ukraine about the pace of change after the
2014 Maidan protests brought a pro-Western leadership to power.
Poroshenko's popularity has fallen and several high-profile
reformers have either been forced from office or quit in
frustration. The economy minister resigned in February accusing
a close associate of Poroshenko of corruption.
Rasmussen's appointment has ruffled feathers in Moscow.
Leonid Kalashnikov, a lawmaker in the foreign affairs committee
of Russia's lower house of parliament, called it a "hostile
gesture", according to Interfax news agency.
Konstantin Kosachev, a senior member of Russia's upper house
of parliament, wrote on Facebook of Rasmussen's appointment:
"All this buffoonery serves one goal: to keep Ukraine in the
centre of attention of its Western partners at any cost."
"For if this attention weakens, and they suggest Ukraine
engages in solving its own problems and no longer blames Russia
or the 'difficult legacy of the past', it will be like death for
the Kiev regime," he wrote.
Rasmussen, a former Danish prime minister, said Western
countries were concerned about entrenched corruption in Ukraine,
but stressed that Kiev had made substantial progress.
"I don't think it's a fair criticism to say that Ukraine is
backsliding," he said. "The current Ukrainian administration
under President Poroshenko has carried out more reforms of
Ukrainian society than you have seen in the past 20 years."
"But of course it is essential for continued Western support
that this reform process continues. And that's why you have to
push all the time."
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning in MOSCOW; Editing
by Richard Balmforth and Gareth Jones)