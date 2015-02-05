Taiwan stocks flat after eight straight sessions of gains

TAIPEI, May 4 Taiwan stocks traded flat on Thursday, pausing after an eight-session winning streak as overseas markets slipped tracking a subdued Wall Street. As of 0452 GMT, the main TAIEX index was unchanged at 9,958.39, after closing up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, its eighth straight session of gains. The electronics subindex rose as much as 0.4 percent, while the financials subindex remained unchanged. Among actively traded shares, display