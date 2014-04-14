KIEV, April 14 Ukraine's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate for the first time in eight months on Monday, raising it to 9.5 percent from 6.5 percent.

"The central bank considers it necessary to take the step to increase the value of the national currency, to restrain inflation and to stabilise the situation on the money market," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)