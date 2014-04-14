FOREX-Dollar firms vs euro with French election in focus
* C$ weakens as cooler inflation slams rate hike talk (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading, adds data)
KIEV, April 14 Ukraine's central bank increased its benchmark interest rate for the first time in eight months on Monday, raising it to 9.5 percent from 6.5 percent.
"The central bank considers it necessary to take the step to increase the value of the national currency, to restrain inflation and to stabilise the situation on the money market," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* C$ weakens as cooler inflation slams rate hike talk (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to U.S. afternoon trading, adds data)
WASHINGTON, April 21 The International Monetary Fund on Friday praised Greece's fiscal over-performance in 2016, but said it still needed clarification from euro zone governments on what debt relief Athens could expect before joining the latest Greek bailout.