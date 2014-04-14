KIEV, April 14 Ukraine's central bank on Monday raised its overnight loan rate to 14.5 percent from 7.5 percent, the bank said in a statement, in an apparent attempt to restrict new money flows and prevent further pressure on the hryvnia currency.

The bank last changed the rate in August last year, when it cut the rate by 50 bases points. The hryvnia has lost about 38 percent of its value against the dollar since the beginning of the year due to the conflict with Russia. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Conor Humphries)