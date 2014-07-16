Brazil's federal tax revenues fall 1.16 pct in March vs year ago
BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's federal tax collection fell 1.16 percent in March from the same month a year ago after adjusted for inflation, the country's tax agency said on Wednesday.
KIEV, July 16 Ukraine's central bank said on Wednesday it would raise its key refinancing rate from 9.5 percent to 12.5 percent from July 17.
The bank said the rise, the second this year, was due to a rise in inflation which in June, year on year, was at 12.0 percent, up from 10.9 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet)
BRASILIA, April 26 Brazil's federal tax collection fell 1.16 percent in March from the same month a year ago after adjusted for inflation, the country's tax agency said on Wednesday.
LAGOS, April 26 The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate -- this one for portfolio investors -- eased for a second day on Wednesday despite the central bank supplying $25 million to boost liquidity.