Mexico retail group ANTAD says same-store sales up 6 pct in April
MEXICO CITY, May 10 Mexico's retailers' association said on Wednesday that sales at stores open at least a year rose 6.0 percent in April compared to same month a year earlier.
KIEV Jan 16 Ukrainian central bank head Valeriia Gontareva said on Friday the bank was considering raising the main refinancing rate to combat inflation.
The rate has been 14 percent since November 13. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
May 10 Argentina's central bank this month has renewed its buying of dollars in the local foreign exchange market, checking the rise of the country's peso currency .