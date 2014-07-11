July 11 Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on
Ukraine to stable from negative, saying that the International
Monetary Fund program adopted in April has helped improve the
economic situation in the country.
However, the agency noted that the IMF program could be
impacted by geopolitical risks and a severe recession.
"Full disbursement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
program and related multilateral lending should enable Ukraine
to meet its external financing needs over the next year," the
ratings agency said in a statement. (bit.ly/1jjUXau)
Standard & Poor's affirmed the 'CCC' long-term foreign
currency sovereign credit ratings.
(Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)