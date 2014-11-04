* Kiev denounced election as a "farce"
* NATO general says conditions ripe for "frozen conflict"
* Poroshenko says extra army units will protect Ukrainian
cities
* Thousands march in Moscow for "Unity Day"
By Thomas Grove
DONETSK, Ukraine, Nov 4 Pro-Russian separatists
in eastern Ukraine staged swearing in ceremonies for their
leaders on Tuesday after votes dismissed as a farce by Kiev,
which says they violated terms of a peace plan to end a war that
has killed more than 4,000 people.
Warning of the threat of new offensive by Moscow-backed
rebels, Ukraine's leader said newly-formed army units would be
sent to defend a string of eastern cities.
NATO's highest ranking officer, a U.S. general, said
conditions were now in place to create a "frozen conflict", a
term the West uses to describe rebel regions carved out of other
ex-Soviet states that Moscow protects with its troops.
The inauguration ceremonies in east Ukraine took place even
as tens of thousands of people marched in Moscow for "Unity
Day", a nationalist holiday celebrating a 17th century battle,
revived under President Vladimir Putin to replace the Soviet-era
celebration of the Bolshevik revolution. Ukraine featured
heavily in speeches for the occasion.
Most fighting has halted in the war in eastern Ukraine since
September, when Kiev agreed to a truce after its forces were
pushed back by what it and Western countries say was an
incursion by armoured columns of Russian troops.
But the frontline remains dangerous and tense, with both
sides complaining of shooting nearly every day. Artillery from
the direction of the wreckage of Donetsk's international
airport, still under government control, thudded during the
rebel leader's inauguration in the city.
Moscow says the election of Alexander Zakharchenko and Igor
Plotnitsky as leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk "people's
republics", which jointly call themselves "new Russia", means
that Kiev should now negotiate with them directly.
Kiev has always rejected this, describing the rebels as
Russian-backed "terrorists" or "bandits", with no legitimacy.
The worry for the West is that Moscow, which has already
annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, will now also exert control
over eastern Ukraine's industrial Donbass region in perpetuity,
as it has done for two decades in parts of Moldova and Georgia
that broke away when the Soviet Union collapsed.
"I'm concerned that the conditions are there that could
create a frozen conflict," said U.S. Air Force General Philip
Breedlove, the highest-ranking NATO officer, said in Washington.
Russia's border with east Ukraine had softened to the point
of becoming completely porous, while the line inside Ukraine
between government and rebel territory had hardened, he said.
President Petro Poroshenko met his security chiefs and told
them he remained committed to a peaceful solution to the
conflict, even though he said a peace plan and truce agreed in
Minsk in September had been violated by Russia and the rebels.
Kiev says the Minsk agreements provided only for the
election of local officials in the east under Ukrainian law, and
not for separatist ballots to install leaders of breakaway
entities who seek close association or even union with Russia.
Kiev and the West also say Moscow is continuing to provide
military support for the rebels.
A foreign ministry spokesman said 100 Ukrainian soldiers had
been killed since the ceasefire came into force. Kiev's military
spokesman said there had been more shooting incidents recently
and NATO's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said in Brussels
that Russian troops were moving closer to the border with
Ukraine while Russia continued to train the rebels.
BALLOONS AND COSSACKS
In Donetsk, an industrial city which had a million people
before the war, 38-year-old former coal mine electrician
Zakharchenko was sworn in as head of the self-proclaimed
"Donetsk People's Republic".
One of the few top guerrilla commanders in eastern Ukraine
who comes from Donetsk rather than Russia, Zakharchenko has led
the separatists since August when he took over from a Russian.
He was elected on Sunday, along with Plotnitsky in neighbouring
Luhansk, in votes that Kiev and the West denounced as illegal.
At the ceremony in a Donetsk drama theatre, Zakharchenko
swore to "honestly serve the interests of the people of the
Donetsk People's Republic".
Balloons floated onto the stage while Cossacks in scarlet
and black uniforms and dancers in traditional peasant garb
shared the theatre with Zakharchenko's honour guard of
heavily-armed fighters, some with Russian flag patches on their
arms.
A Russian parliamentarian, Alexei Zhuravlyov, told the
audience the elections "were democratic and clean which many
countries could envy, including Western ones".
Before the ceremony, another separatist figure, Andrei
Purgin, said: "We are starting history with this inauguration
and what happens today will be repeated. We are laying down the
traditions of the Republic."
"SPIRITUAL UPSURGE"
Putin has pressed on with Russia's campaign in Ukraine
despite U.S. and European economic sanctions.
"Dear friends, this year we have had to face difficult
challenges. And as has happened more than once in our history,
our people responded by consolidating and with a moral and
spiritual upsurge," Putin told a Unity Day gala, alluding to the
conflict without mentioning sanctions or Ukraine directly.
"The desire for justice, for truth has always been honoured
in Russia. And threats will not force us to abandon our values
and ideals."
At an open air concert in Moscow following the parade,
politicians called on Putin to recognise the results of the
rebel elections. Putin has yet to do so, although Moscow said it
would before the votes were held.
Since the truce brought by the Minsk agreements, which
Russia signed along with Ukraine and rebel leaders, Putin
appears to have set course for a long-term face-off that will
leave the Donbass internationally recognised as part of Ukraine
but beyond Kiev's control.
Russia has used such tactics to hobble the aspirations for
Western integration of Moldova and Georgia, where breakaway
enclaves have enjoyed Russian protection since the early 1990s.
When Georgia tried to retake a separatist enclave in 2008,
Moscow swiftly invaded to protect it. An official from that
region, South Ossetia, spoke at Zakharchenko's inauguration.
In recent weeks, Russia and Ukraine reached an interim
agreement on gas supplies, allowing them to resume the most
important part of their economic relations and make the status
quo more stable, without resolving the separatist conflict.
But Kiev still has wider ambitions for improved trade ties
with the West, including eventual membership in the EU, which
will be harder to achieve as long as nearly 10 percent of its
population and a larger slice of its industrial output is in
territory controlled by armed men who profess loyalty to Russia.
The rebels in eastern Ukraine rose up in April after Moscow
seized the Crimea peninsula following the overthrow of a
pro-Russian president in Kiev. More than 4,000 people have been
killed in months of fighting since, including 298 aboard a
Malaysian airliner shot down over rebel territory in July.
From June through August Ukrainian forces were on the
offensive, but the momentum rapidly swung back after what the
West says was a ground assault by the Russian military.
Moscow officially denies its troops operate in eastern
Ukraine, although many have died there.
After a Ukrainian parliamentary election on Oct. 26 that saw
parties sympathetic to Moscow all but wiped out, Poroshenko is
now fully supported by a pro-Western power structure determined
to stop the break-up of the country. He may come under pressure
to take a firmer line.
Poroshenko said on Tuesday he wanted parliament to scrap a
law offering "special status" to eastern regions, which would
have given Donetsk and Luhansk limited rights to run their own
affairs and shield separatist fighters from prosecution.
He would propose a new law to provide a "special economic
zone" for the region and set a new date for hoped-for
Ukrainian-run local elections, originally planned for early
December.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
in Kiev,; Timothy Heritage and Katya Golubkova in Moscow, Adrian
Croft in Brussels,; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by
Peter Graff)