Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board
NEW DELHI Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin said on Monday that newly elected leaders in eastern Ukrainian separatist regions have a "mandate" to negotiate with Kiev, Interfax news agency reported.
"The elected representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk regions obtained a mandate to hold negotiations with central Ukrainian authorities to solve problems... via a political dialogue," he said.
Interfax reported him as echoing a statement from the Foreign Ministry that Russia will "respect the will of the people of southeast" Ukraine.
(Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Thomas Grove)
NEW DELHI Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical aims to apply for approval of its tuberculosis (TB) drug delamanid in India within three months, a senior company official said, as calls grow for expanded access to the life-saving medicine.