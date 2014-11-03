MOSCOW Nov 3 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Grigory Karasin said on Monday that newly elected leaders in
eastern Ukrainian separatist regions have a "mandate" to
negotiate with Kiev, Interfax news agency reported.
"The elected representatives of Donetsk and Luhansk regions
obtained a mandate to hold negotiations with central Ukrainian
authorities to solve problems... via a political dialogue," he
said.
Interfax reported him as echoing a statement from the
Foreign Ministry that Russia will "respect the will of the
people of southeast" Ukraine.
