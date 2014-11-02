KIEV Nov 2 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
condemned eastern separatist elections as illegitimate on Sunday
and called on Russia not to recognise the result of the
leadership vote.
Poroshenko said the election was "a farce, (conducted) under
the barrels of tanks and machineguns" that violated a series of
agreements known as the Minsk protocol that underpins a Sept. 5
ceasefire between the rebels and Kiev.
"I count on Russia not to recognise the so-called elections
because they are a clear violation of the Sept 5 Minsk protocol,
which was also signed by Russia's representative," he said in an
online statement.
