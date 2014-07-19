DONETSK, Ukraine, July 19 Rebels in eastern
Ukraine have not touched the site where a Malaysian airliner
crashed but are worried about the humanitarian situation there
as bodies decompose in the heat, separatist leader Aleksander
Borodai said on Saturday.
"Bodies of innocent people are lying out in the heat. We
reserve the right, if the delay continues ... to begin the
process of taking away the bodies. We ask the Russian Federation
to help us with this problem and send their experts," said
Borodai, prime minister of the self-styled Donetsk People's
Republic.
He told a news conference that he did not know why experts
had yet to arrive at the site. "Maybe this is because Ukraine or
the Ukrainian authorities are not interested in an objective
investigation."
