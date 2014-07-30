* Separatists outnumbered and outgunned
* No public response to calls for weapons
* Ukrainian army advancing in the east
By Aleksandar Vasovic
DONETSK, Ukraine, July 30 Western leaders may be
Vladimir Putin's biggest critics over the conflict in east
Ukraine but the Russian leader is also facing criticism from
some of the rebels they accuse him of arming.
The European Union and the United States have imposed new
sanctions on Russia because they say Putin has not done enough
to persuade the pro-Russian separatists to stop fighting and is
supplying them with weapons.
But there is also frustration with Putin among some of the
fighters, even though a rebellion that began with assault
rifles, hunting guns and old weapons now has multiple rocket
launchers, self-propelled howitzers, armoured vehicles and
tanks.
Squeezed by the Ukrainian army into their last two
strongholds, the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk, the rebels
complain they are outnumbered and outgunned.
"Oh, how we would like to see the Russian army here," said a
fighter who gave his name only as Pavel, standing outside the
rebel headquarters in Donetsk, an industrial city about 80
kilometres (50 miles) northeast of the nearest border crossing
with Russia.
"If they were here, the Ukrainian border would be 300 km
away to the west and south. But they're not coming."
Despite the denials of other rebels, he said the separatists
were receiving military equipment, including multiple missile
launchers, from Russia.
"But that's only a fraction of what we need. We need people,
experienced people. But Putin is afraid of spending Russian
funds and his oligarchs' funds," he said.
Another rebel fighter, who declined to give his name, also
voiced frustration with Moscow.
"Russia must enter Novorossiya," he said, using the name -
which means New Russia - that Putin himself has at times used
for the regions in eastern Ukraine where the separatists have
risen up against Kiev's rule.
"This is Russian soil, and every day they waste waiting (to
send in arms and personnel) means more deaths," he said. "We
feel somewhat as if we are Russia's cannon fodder."
It is not clear how widespread such disenchantment is among
the rebels, and none of those who voiced criticism was prepared
to give their full names for fear of retribution.
APPEAL FOR HELP
The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's
Republic, some of whom are Russian, dismiss talk of divisions in
the ranks, including over Russia's role in the crisis.
But in May, Igor Girkin, a rebel commander who also goes by
the name of Igor Strelkov, appealed for military assistance in
comments that were widely viewed online.
There was no public response from Putin, and the rebel
leadership has since said all the fighters' weapons come from
military depots they seized in fighting.
The rebel leaders have sought to douse expectations that
there will be any overt response.
"We are receiving constant political and humanitarian
support from Russia ... Political support is the most important
one," said Vladimir Antyufeyev, one of the top rebel officials.
"We would want to see that kind of (military) aid from
Russia, but there will be none," he told a news conference.
Such comments have prompted grumbling by some of the rebels
since a big push began by the Ukrainian army, forcing the
separatists out of several towns including the city of
Slaviansk, which had been one of their main strongholds.
Some of the Ukrainians who still hold prominent positions in
the rebel ranks have also at times quietly criticised the
Russians brought in to lead the rebellion.
"There are indications that some groups feel betrayed by
Moscow not doing enough," a senior U.S. official said on
condition of anonymity. "I do think it's fair to say that there
are divisions in those ranks."
Washington says the weapons flow from Russia increased
dramatically several weeks ago in response to the government
forces' successes.
The army's latest advances in eastern Ukraine have come
since a Malaysian airliner was brought down on July 17 in
rebel-held territory, killing all 298 people on board.
Moscow says Kiev's military campaign was to blame for the
crash. The United States says the rebels probably shot the plane
down by mistake with a Russian-made SA-11 ground-to-air missile.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart, writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage and Will Waterman)