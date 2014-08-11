DONETSK, Ukraine Aug 11 Rebels in east Ukraine,
which were encircled by government forces over the weekend, are
planning a major counter attack in the next 2-3 days, the new
rebel leader, Alexander Zakharchenko, told reporters.
Last week, Zakharchenko - a native of east Ukraine -
replaced Russian national Aleksander Borodai as the leader of
the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian "Donetsk People's Republic",
bringing hopes of a de-escalation in the conflict.
But on Monday, Zakharchenko told journalists a counter
offensive was being prepared. He declined to give details.
(Reporting by Sergei Karpukhin, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov)