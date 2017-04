MINSK, Sept 5 A senior rebel leader said a ceasefire deal reached with Kiev on Friday did not change the desire of pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine to break away from Kiev.

"The ceasefire does not mean the end of (our) policy to split (from Ukraine)," Igor Plotnitsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, told reporters. (Reporting By Andrey Makhovsky, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)