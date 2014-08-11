GENEVA Aug 11 The International Committee of the Red Cross said it held talks on Monday with Ukrainian and Russian authorities on Russia's proposed aid to eastern Ukraine, where thousands of people are believed to be short of water, electricity and medical aid.

In a statement, the independent aid agency said that it had submitted a document to both sides and needed agreement from all parties as well as security guarantees to carry out the operation, as it does not use armed escorts.

"The document also stipulates ... that prior to the beginning of the operation, the ICRC should receive without undue delay from the authorities of the Russian Federation all necessary details concerning the aid, including the volume and type of items, and requirements for transport and storage," the ICRC said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)